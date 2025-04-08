Sam Nivola Answers The 1 Big Question Every White Lotus Fan Was Asking After The Finale

Sam Nivola as Lochlan in The White Lotus finale Stefano Delia/HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final episode of The White Lotus season three.

The White Lotus star Sam Nivola has spoken out about one of the season three finale’s most-discussed scenes.

In the latest episode of the award-winning US drama, Sam’s character Lochlan Ratliff had a near-death experience after accidentally ingesting poisonous seeds left in a blender by his dad from the previous night.

The night after the episode aired across the pond, Sam made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show, where the host asked the question on every White Lotus fan’s lips.

“Why would you make a shake out of a dirty blender?” he quipped.

Jimmy Fallon asks Sam Nivola the question we all want an answer to NBC

Sam responded: “OK, so it’s been about 12 hours, and I’ve gotten this question probably a thousand times already. Here’s my answer.

″[Lochlan] was expecting that Saxon had made a protein shake in it. I thought it was just leftover protein. So I’m like, ‘you know what, a little extra protein never hurt anybody…’.”

“I’m not that much of an idiot!” he then insisted of his character.

Since the beginning of the season, fans had been speculating that Lochlan would be the body that was discovered at the White Lotus resort, after Sam’s name was listed in the opening credits next to a figure floating in water.

However, viewers finally discovered what this really referred to in the finale, after Lochlan had a vision of himself submerged in deep water while he was fighting for his life.

The first three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Now and Sky, with a fourth already confirmed to be in the works.