Sam Nivola Reveals Why Filming White Lotus Threesome Left Him ‘On The Verge Of Passing Out’

Sam Nivola via Associated Press

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus.

It turns out The White Lotus star Sam Nivola had just as much of a hard time filming the show’s incestuous threesome scene as viewers had watching it.

While speaking with Elite Daily, Sam revealed that he “was on the verge of passing out” at “one point” while filming the scene, which he said “took a couple hours” to shoot.

In the latest episode of the hit US series’ third season, Sam’s character, Lochlan Ratliff, sleeps with party animal Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) alongside his brother Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) following a drug-filled night of partying.

And in an ick-inducing turn of events, viewers then discovered that Lochlan began jerking off his brother during the act.

“I didn’t realise how exhausting it is to have fake sex,” Sam explained. “I was sort of doing a one-armed plank, with my other hand jerking off Patrick.”

He compared the experience to “doing weight lifting with your right arm while you do a plank”, recalling: “It lasted for such a long time”.

Sam Nivola and Charlotte Le Bon in The White Lotus. HBO

“It was my first time ever kissing anyone on camera, let alone doing a sex scene, let alone doing a sex scene with two people, let alone doing a sex scene with someone who is playing your brother,” he went on to say.

While the shock factor of the threesome scene certainly takes centre stage, Sam previously insisted that he doesn’t believe Lochlan inappropriately touching his brother was a “sexual thing.”

“Looking at Saxon while he’s jerking off is not a sexual thing,” he explained. “It’s more that he’s studying him: ‘Who is this guy? How can I get him to like me? How can I become more like him?’”

Sam wasn’t the only actor who had an intense reaction to filming some of the drama show’s most indecorous scenes.

Charlotte claimed earlier this month that Patrick had a “really difficult” time filming the initial kiss between Saxon and Lochlan that took place during the show’s fifth episode.

“Well, obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier,” she told the outlet. “I think for Patrick it was really difficult.

“For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.’ You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”