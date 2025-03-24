Sam Nivola Defends The White Lotus' Most Outrageous Sex Scene Ever

Sam Nivola at the premiere of The White Lotus season three last month via Associated Press

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

Well, folks. They really went there.

However, in this week’s instalment, we discover that things didn’t stop there, with Lochlan performing a sex act on his brother while having sex with Charlotte Le Bon’s character, Chloe.

Advertisement

And in a new interview with Variety, Sam opened up about filming what he revealed was actually the first sex scene of his career.

Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus HBO

“I’m a very anxious person, so I’m always nervous, especially on a big job like that,” Sam shared.

“Doing the sex scene was nerve-racking, and we were on a boat, and I get seasick, so that was fucking stressful. The actual scene itself went smoothly. Mike White was sort of calming about it, and I really trusted Patrick and Charlotte.”

Advertisement

In a separate interview with Vanity Fair, Sam also described the scene as “fucking insane”.

He recalled: “I had never even kissed anyone on camera, let alone done a sex scene. So that whole thing was really scary.”

On the contrary to what fans have been saying for the last six weeks, Sam also claimed that he doesn’t believe his character is attracted to his brother, and his actions actually stem from a place of “insecurity”, and an attempt to “connect” with Saxon.

“What he learns over the first few episodes is that Saxon is the sex guy. His primary motive in life is to make money and get laid,” Sam suggested to Variety.

Advertisement

“So, the thing on the boat is Lochlan’s tragically misguided attempt at being like, ‘So, you’re the sex guy. Let’s do something in that realm and try to connect in some way’. It’s obviously a big swing and a miss.”

Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus earlier in the series Fabio Lovino/HBO

Last week, Sam made similar claims about the brothers’ relationship, describing the suggestion of incestuous feelings between them as a “red herring”.

Advertisement

Instead, he claimed, “really it’s just [that] Lochlan just wants attention and he just wants his brother to like him”.

Elsewhere in his Variety interview, Sam also admitted he’d found it “very weird” kissing Patrick in the previous week’s episode, not only because they’re both straight, but because they’d already formed such a bond while shooting in Thailand for weeks prior.

Defending the scene, he also told Vanity Fair from certain critics who feel the storyline between the brothers is just for “shock value”, he insisted: “I really don’t [believe that]. I would’ve felt a lot less comfortable shooting it if that’s what it was.”

Advertisement

He added: “I have a thing about sex scenes. I hate it when they put sex scenes in shows and there’s no reason, you know what I mean? Especially if it’s just super hot sex that goes really well and they both enjoy it. It’s like, why?”

This week's White Lotus featured a sex scene we're not likely to forget in a hurry HBO

At the end of the episode, the Ratliff brothers have found themselves separated, with Saxon invited to a mysterious dinner party at Gary/Greg’s place, and Lochlan spending the evening at a monastery with his sister, Piper.

Advertisement

It was there that Lochlan suddenly had a flashback to what had transpired between himself and his brother the previous evening, having previously admitted that he’d blacked out while they were partying.