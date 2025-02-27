Patrick Schwarzenegger Isn’t The Only White Lotus 'Nepo Baby' – Sam Nivola Has Famous Parents Too

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola play brothers Saxon and Lochlan in the new season of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

But it turns out that Patrick – the son of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver – isn’t the only White Lotus actor from the new cast with a prior connection to the industry.

In fact, his on-screen brother Sam Nivola also has two famous parents.

Sam’s father is the award-winning actor Alessandro Nivola, who you might recognise from the likes of Face/Off, American Hustle, Selma, Kraven The Hunter and The Brutalist, which is in the running for Best Picture at the Oscars this weekend.

You’re also likely familiar with Sam’s mum, Emily Mortimer.

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola at last year's Venice Film Festival via Associated Press

Emily is known for her work in films like Shutter Island, Mary Poppins Returns and Hugo, as well as 30 Rock, The Newsroom and Doll & Em.

More recently, she was nominated for a TV Bafta for her work in The Pursuit Of Love, which she also directed and wrote, and replaced Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown in the movie Paddington In Peru.

As for Sam himself, he’s relatively early on in his career, but has already had roles in the Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple, the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro and the psychological thriller Eileen.

He’s also acted alongside his mum in the TV series Doll & Em and The Pursuit Of Love.

Sam with his mother, father and sister May at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018 Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Sam’s character, Lochlan, has already become one of the most talked-about new additions in the current series of The White Lotus, largely down to his intriguing (and downright odd) relationship with his brother.

Fans have also been speculating that Lochlan could be central to another key storyline later on in the season.

The first two episodes of The White Lotus season three are available to stream on Now and Sky, with new instalments arriving every Monday.