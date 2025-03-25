Sam Nivola as Lochlan in The White Lotus HBO

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

Sam Nivola has opened up about filming his much-discussed sex scene in the latest series of The White Lotus.

After weeks of hinting at what lay ahead, this week’s instalment of the award-winning US series saw yet more lines being crossed between the Ratliff brothers, when they engaged in a threesome in which one of them performed a sex act on the other.

Speaking to Variety, Sam revealed that he and his co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Charlotte Le Bon worked with an intimacy coordinator to help with the scene, which was something he had mixed feelings about.

“All love to [the intimacy coordinator] – she’s a really sweet, lovely person – but I just trust Mike [White, creator of The White Lotus] so much,” Sam explained.

“It’s funny the way intimacy coordinators talk. They’re always using anatomically correct vocabulary that feels stale and awkward. I’d be like, ‘I don’t know if I can grasp the shaft’, and then Mike would be like, ‘Just jerk him off’. And I’d be like, ’OK, that I understand’.”

The White Lotus' third season took an even more outrageous turn this week HBO

However, he was quick to praise the role of intimacy coordinators in general, describing them as a “great innovation”.

Sam pointed out that his parents – fellow actors Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer – have “told me stories of having to do that kind of stuff without someone who has your best interests at heart, with directors who are maybe less supportive and kind and caring as Mike White”.

He added that he is “definitely happy” to be working in a time when sets are employing intimacy coordinators to help in potentially uncomfortable filming situations.

Sam previously defended the sexual scenes between the two brothers, insisting that their inclusion was about more than just shock value, while also opening up about what was going through his character Lochlan’s mind at the time.

Co-star Patrick has also offered his take on the scene, after Charlotte Le Bon claimed last week that he didn’t have the easiest time filming a kissing scene between the two brothers.

