Eliminated Strictly Star Shares Unaired Amy Dowden Moment That 'Put Everything Into Perspective' For Her

Strictly star Sam Quek

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sam Quek has spoken about how Amy Dowden helped put her feelings about the competition “into perspective”.

Over the weekend, the Olympic hockey player became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the current series of Strictly, after landing in the dance-off with fellow athlete Montell Douglas, marking both women’s first time in the bottom two.

After her elimination, Sam posted a statement on her Instagram reflecting on her time on the show, admitting that her inner “competitor” is not happy about the way things played out.

However, she was quick to share a behind-the-scenes anecdote about how Amy – who returned to the Strictly dance floor in the autumn after a year off due to her cancer diagnosis – helped her see things differently earlier in the run.

Amy Dowden performing on the Strictly dance floor earlier in the series BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron

“I want to share with you a little off-camera moment that helped put everything into perspective for me, which happened a couple of weeks ago,” Sam began.

“When JB [Gill] and Amy found themselves in the bottom two, the entire audience were in a state of shock. As the two of them took to the floor to do their dance-off, they weren’t greeted with the usual warm applause and support from the crowd, such was the tension, surprise and awkwardness in the studio.

“Amy turned around to the audience and said, ‘Come on folks, it’s just a dance-off... it’s not a year of chemotherapy!’. “A sobering reminder that there are bigger and more important things going on around the world than Strictly Come Dancing... amongst the glitz, glamour, twirls and lifts you can sometimes forget that.”

Sam concluded: “I look forward to whatever my future holds and thank you all for the amazing support and well wishes throughout my Strictly experience.”

Sadly, Amy’s time on the current series of Strictly has now been cut short after she sustained an injury to her foot that has left her unable to dance.

Amy told her followers that that she was heartbroken about having to bow out early, but added: “I know only too well, ‘this too shall pass’, and I’ll be soon better and back dancing. Something I’ve had to get used to in my life.”

In Amy’s absence, JB Gill will continue in the competition with Lauren Oakley as his professional partner.