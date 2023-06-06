Sam Smith Shares 'Positive' Update After Vocal Issues Forced Them To Cancel String Of Shows

Sam Smith performing at London's O2 arena in April David M. Benett via Getty Images

Sam Smith has shared some “really positive” news with fans after vocal issues forced them to cancel the remainder of their UK tour.

Last month, the Grammy-winning musician made headlines after cutting their show in Manchester short just four songs in.

Advertisement

It later transpired that this was due to vocal issues, which eventually prompted them to cancel the final two shows left of their UK tour.

With a handful of shows left on the European leg of their Gloria tour, Sam revealed on Instagram: “I’ve just come back from the doctors today. It’s actually really positive news.

“My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good. It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, and that’s really amazing news.”

Advertisement

Later this month, the Unholy singer is due to perform in Spain, Portugal, Finland, France and Latvia, before the Gloria tour begins its US leg towards the end of July.

On Friday, they are also due to release their new single Vulgar, which features vocals from none other than the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

The two stars first crossed paths at the Grammys earlier this year, where Madonna introduced Sam and Kim Petras’ rendition of Unholy.