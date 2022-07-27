Labour Frontbencher Sam Tarry Defies Keir Starmer To Go On Rail Picket Line

Shadow transport minister Sam Tarry on the picket line at Euston station. Good Morning Britain

A Labour frontbencher has defied Keir Starmer to stand on a picket line in the latest rail strike.

Shadow transport minister stood alongside striking workers at London Euston station this morning.

His actions are a major challenge to Starmer’s authority after the Labour leader yesterday re-iterated that no Labour frontbenchers should go on the picket lines.

He said: “The Labour party in opposition needs to be the Labour party in power and a government doesn’t go on picket lines.”

Around 40,000 members of the RMT union are staging another walkout today in a dispute over proposed changes to working conditions, pay and job losses.

Tarry told Good Morning Britain: “If we don’t make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost.

“Some of the lowest paid workers are on strike today in the rail industry - safety critical workers, workers who make sure our railways get people to work and do so safely.

“It can’t be accepted any more that people just have to accept inflation is out of control.

“The government is doing nothing on the cost of living crisis, and I tell you what’s shameful - I believe strongly that if we had a Labour government right now this dispute wouldn’t be happening because we would actually be round the table.”

Asked by former Labour cabinet minister Ed Balls whether he will now be sacked by Starmer, Tarry said: “I’ve no idea what Keir will decide to do, but I know this, if Keir was in government right now this dispute wouldn’t be happening.”

He added: “I have absolutely 100 per cent confidence that any Labour Party MP would be in support of striking workers who have given up a day’s pay, a week’s pay or even longer.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said Tarry must be sacked by the Labour leader.

He told Sky News: “It’s clearly in defiance of Sir Keir Starmer, who’s told his front bench they shouldn’t be. He’ll no doubt want to remove him from his job.

“Nobody should be on the picket lines, stopping hardworking people who spent £160,000 per railworker preventing any of them from losing their jobs during the pandemic. We come out of the pandemic and this is the way people are being thanked.

“If Labour frontbenchers want to go and join the on the picket line, people will come to their own conclusions and I’ve no doubt Sir Keir Starmer will want to sack him.”

