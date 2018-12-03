A man who admitted murdering midwife Samantha Eastwood in an “intense rage” over an affair and then burying her body in a shallow grave has been jailed for life.

Michael Stirling, 32, who is the brother-in-law of the victim’s former fiance John Peake, was jailed at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, as the victim’s family watched from the public gallery.

He must serve a minimum of 17 years and 52 days.

Stirling flew into an “intense rage”, suffocating and strangling 28-year-old Eastwood before “panicking” and burying her body at a disused quarry in July of this year.

She was discovered dead in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on 4 August, wrapped in a duvet and with tape around her eyes and face.

During sentencing on Monday afternoon, Justice Sue Carr said: “In the agonising hours and days following her death you lied and lied, over and over again, in an attempt to cover up what you had done.”

After killing Eastwood, Stirling used her phone to text her sister, Gemma, in an attempt to cover up his crime.

Justice Carr said: “You took your actions to a new level, with breathtaking cruelty. It is difficult to imagine the further appalling distress and confusion this caused to Samantha’s family and friends.”