A woman accused of murdering her own twins on Boxing Day has had a court appearance delayed as she has “gone back to health care”.

Samantha Ford, 37, was arrested on Thursday after 23-month-old Jake and Chloe were found at a house in Castle Drive, Margate.

She had been involved in a car crash and taken to hospital less than an hour before the children were discovered at the property.

The toddlers were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Ford was due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court via video link on Monday charged with murdering Jake and Chloe on December 26.

She had been available earlier in the morning but had “gone back to health care” by the time of the hearing, Ronnie Manek, for the defence, said.

David Griffith-Jones QC, honorary recorder of Maidstone, agreed that proceedings should continue in her absence.

Ford is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on January 31.

Any trial is estimated to last around three weeks and a provisional date has been set for June 24.

Kent Police said in a statement at the time of the deaths: “At around 3.35am on Thursday December 27 2018 officers attended a property in Castle Drive, Margate, due to concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

“The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later confirmed deceased.

“Samantha Ford, aged 37 and of Castle Drive, Margate, was arrested and on December 28, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, was charged with two counts of murder.”