Silent Superheroes: Meet The People Lending An Ear To Those In Crisis This Christmas

You’d expect it to be loud and bustling in the call centre of Samaritans’ Soho branch, but actually you could hear a pin drop.

Volunteers sit at desks, fenced off by noise-cancelling screens, speaking into their headsets with lowered yet empathetic voices. It’s reminiscent of a library – a soothing and quiet atmosphere, where there’s clearly important work to be done.

This particular branch has been operating on a 24/7 basis since 1987 – the lights haven’t been turned off since then and the front door has always been open to passers-by.

Over Christmas, dozens of volunteers come from across London to make sure the phones are answered so that no-one is left to feel alone – even in the middle of the night.

We spoke to three volunteers who will be taking a break from the turkey to offer their time (and ears) to people in crisis this Christmas.