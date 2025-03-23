Samuel L. Jackson Shares The Honest Advice Bruce Willis Gave Him About Movies

Samuel L Jackson in 2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson is reminiscing about some lucrative movie advice Bruce Willis gave him that ended up paying off ― big time.

The two first collaborated on the third Die Hard movie, 1995’s Die Hard With A Vengeance, where the lead actor had some words of wisdom for his co-star.

“He told me, ‘Hopefully you’ll be able to find a character that, when you make bad movies and they don’t make any money, you can always go back to this character everybody loves’,” Jackson revealed in a Vanity Fair piece published on Wednesday, to mark Bruce’s 70th birthday.

“He said, ‘Arnold’s got Terminator. Sylvester’s got Rocky and Rambo. I’ve got John McClane.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, okay,’” Jackson shared.

“And it didn’t occur to me until I got that Nick Fury role — and I had a nine-picture deal to be Nick Fury — that, ‘Oh, I’m doing what Bruce said,” Jackson said of his lucrative Marvel movie role. “I’ve got this character now.’”

Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis in 1995's Die Hard: With A Vengeance Archive Photos via Getty Images

Jackson has spoken about how much he’s enjoyed his Marvel role, as he “was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor”.

“My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? I’m not doing statue-chasing movies,” the honorary Oscar winner told the Los Angeles Times in 2022.

“You know [whispers]: ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks,” he said. “I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

The advice is a stark contrast to what Leonardo DiCaprio once told then-rising actor Timothée Chalamet.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” Timothée told The New York Times last year, adding: “I follow them both!”