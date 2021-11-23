Sandra Bullock Reveals Incredibly Sweet Gesture Keanu Reeves Made 25 Years Ago

Reeves, dubbed “the internet’s boyfriend” by some, has a reputation for being generous and doling out random acts of kindness to fans, friends and those he works with.

In October, he gave each member of his John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt crew personally engraved Rolex watches at a wrap dinner in Paris. And in 2019, when his flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, he entertained fellow passengers with fun facts about Bakersfield and played Bakersfield Sound music for them.