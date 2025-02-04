Sandra Bullock via Associated Press

Sandra Bullock has become the latest Hollywood star to speak out and warn fans about potential scams.

On Monday, the Oscar winner issued a statement to People magazine to assure fans: “Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media.

“Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.”

She added: “My family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.”

Prior to this, the Gravity star’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado claimed that “multiple times a day” she has to deal with men who believe they have a relationship with her sister “and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman”.

Last month, Sandra’s The Lost City co-star Brad Pitt was also the subject of another prolific scam, prompting a public response from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor.

Brad Pitt via Associated Press

“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities,” his publicist said in a statement.

