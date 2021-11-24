Santa Claus Gets A New Love Story In A Heartwarming Ad And People Are Here For It

Santa has become the unexpected love interest in a heart-warming advert for a postal service and people are delighted.

The ad, designed for Norway’s postal service, Posten, follows the emotional rollercoaster of a relationship between two men – one of whom is Father Christmas – over the years.

Advertisement

They can only meet once every 12 months, on Christmas Eve, but the film shows how they fall deeply in love.

Meeting when Santa first delivers presents to Harry’s home, Harry is later seen carefully choosing his clothes and trying to look his best every time Father Christmas is expected to arrive down his chimney.

Advertisement

The Christmas ad which is delighting the internet YouTube Posten

At one point, Harry cries when Santa leaves, before writing him a letter which reads: “All I want for Christmas is you.”

In the next scene, another person delivers Christmas presents to Harry, to his disappointment – only for him to be surprised by Santa turning up in his home.

Advertisement

He says: “Well I arranged some help this year... so I can be with you.”

The release comes on the 50th anniversary since homosexuality was decriminalised in Norway.

It ends with the message: “In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Advertisement

“From: All of us.

“To: All of us.”

The four-minute ad – called When Harry Met Santa – is also a nod to the 1989 rom-com classic, When Harry Met Sally, which follows the journey between two people who slowly fall in love with each over 12 years.

Safe to say, people loved it.

Norway’s postal service celebrating 50 years of being able to love whoever you want to love… even Santa. It’s a little bonkers, and asks some cannon questions about Mrs Claus, but it’s quite the story and #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/pN0OD8fAxB — Jerry Daykin (@jdaykin) November 24, 2021

Things that make me proud to be Norwegian https://t.co/UsSXu6Bn9I — Ves (@veswind) November 23, 2021

I'm not crying. You're crying.



I think this is the sweetest Christmas movie I've ever seen. https://t.co/IdpLz0pWB4 — Linda Cosgriff (@laughwife) November 24, 2021