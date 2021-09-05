Tributes have been pouring in for Sarah Harding following the tragic news of her death. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the Girls Aloud star – who revealed last year that she had been undergoing treatment for cancer – had died at the age of 39. Since then, a number of her fellow musicians have been paying their respects on social media, including Spice Girls singer Geri Horner and presenter Davina McCall, both of whom met Sarah when she first auditioned for the reality show Popstars: The Rivals.

Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) September 5, 2021

So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go , hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile , … love to her family and friends ❤️ #SarahHarding — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 5, 2021

Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, who forms part of the tribute band Gals Aloud, also remembered Sarah’s “beautiful spirit”, describing her as someone who “really proved you can see the light and fun in life”.

Rest in peace beautiful 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/arsz4Wchso — Denise Van Outen ⚡️💥 (@denise_vanouten) September 5, 2021

I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Harding. What a beautiful girl and person she really was. I don’t claim to have known her very well but what I did know was how fun and kind she really was. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Sleep tight x — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) September 5, 2021

I’m truly at a loss for words. Sarah’s beautiful spirit will live on forever!

Girls Aloud we’re fundamental in shaping the person I am today and Sarah really proved you can see the light and fun in life.

Sending so much love & support to Sarah’s family! ❤️

RIP Sarah Harding 🌹 pic.twitter.com/jHvU30DicX — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) September 5, 2021

So sad to hear that my amazing beautiful talented great friend Sarah Harding has passed away Sending all my Condolences to her family May she rest in peace You are one of Gods beautiful Angels princess You can rest now I’m going to miss you my dancing partner 🙏🏽🥲😔💔 pic.twitter.com/n2MV8rtYp5 — OFFICIALSANDIBOGLE (@theSandiBogle) September 5, 2021

Sarah Harding So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans..

Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/Gg5QPgfb4w — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) September 5, 2021

💔Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer. The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3Muq6w1BqL — Oritsé Williams (@Oritse) September 5, 2021

RIP Sarah Harding x — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) September 5, 2021

So sad to hear news of Sarah Harding. Such a beautiful woman. This terrible disease has claimed far too many #ripsarah — Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor) September 5, 2021

R.I.P. Pop Music Icon Sarah Harding! Strength and Love to her friends and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pZtj8g5ETY — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 5, 2021

So devastating to hear of Sarah Harding’s passing. I pray that she knows only eternal peace and that her family are comforted in their grief ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ptNNhvbu5 — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) September 5, 2021

What terribly sad news about Sarah Harding. None of all that amazing music would have been the same without her spark. — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) September 5, 2021

A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK also paid tribute on social media, tweeting: “We’re so sorry to hear that Sarah Harding has died from breast cancer, aged 39. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and fans today.”

We’re so sorry to hear that Sarah Harding has died from breast cancer, aged 39. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and fans today 💜 — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) September 5, 2021

Sarah’s mum Marie Hardman confirmed that the singer had died on Sunday, writing on Instagram that she had “slipped away peacefully this morning”. “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved,” she said. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah first rose to fame as a contestant on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals, in 2022 when she, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were chosen to form the girl band Girls Aloud. During their 10 years in the spotlight, Girls Aloud released five studio albums, scored four UK number one singles and won a Brit Award for their hit The Promise. When the group went their separate ways in 2013, Sarah embarked on a solo career, and also pursued acting, including a short-lived stint in Coronation Street and films like Run For Your Wife and St Trinian’s 2.

Fred Duval via Getty Images Girls Aloud pictured in 2012