Sarah Hyland's Husband Expresses Shock Over Anniversary Post For One Sweet Reason

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams in 2018 Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images

Sarah Hyland celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Wells Adams over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post ― and it left her husband adorably shocked.

“One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND,” the Modern Family actor wrote in her post, which showed the happy couple making faces on their wedding day.

“My best friend. My true north,” Sarah added. “I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is [the] most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you.”

Wells then expressed his surprise over the post for one adorable reason, which he explained in the comments.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on Nov. 21, 2017 in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

“How did you beat me to this?!? It’s 4am in Fiji!!!!!” he wrote, noting the location where his wife is currently hosting the show Love Island USA. “But I love you more. So there’s that.”

Wells also posted photos from the pair’s nuptials on his Instagram for their anniversary, addressed to his “perfect wife”.

“I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say,” he said.

The couple first connected over social media and got engaged in 2019 after nearly two years of dating.