This Is How Sarah Jessica Parker Really Feels About People Slating Carrie Bradshaw

It’s fair to say that attitudes towards Sex And The City have shifted over time.

While the show was widely praised for its subversive attitude to many issues when it first aired, since it gained a new audience in the streaming era, it’s faced intense scrutiny over its lack of diversity and attitudes towards LGTBQ+ characters and issues.

But there’s one other debate relating to Sex And The City that’s also become more heated over time – one relating to its leading lady, Carrie Bradshaw.

Let’s face it, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character wasn’t always the easiest to root for – particularly when it came to her affair with Mr Big while he was married and she was still with her boyfriend Aidan – but modern audiences have been even more scathing about Carrie, taking issue with everything from her self-centredness to her dramatic tendencies and the way she treats other characters in the show.

And it sounds like SJP has taken some of these criticisms to heart.

During the latest episode of her co-star Kristin Davis’ podcast Are You A Charlotte?, the host told Sex And The City showrunner Michael Patrick King: “There’s still people who are like, ‘Carrie’s the worst!’. Or whatever different thing it is that week…”

Kristin then revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker does take these comments “personally”, revealing that before they began working on revival And Just Like That, the Emmy winner confided in her, asking: “What is this thing where people don’t like Carrie? I mean, how could they not like Carrie?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kristin also reflected on one pivotal moment in the series when Sarah Jessica was particularly unhappy about what her character would be wearing.

She and Michael Patrick revealed that the Hocus Pocus even went as far as customising the outfit herself, to make it more in fitting with what she thought Carrie would want to wear.