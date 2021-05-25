Sarah Jessica Parker Digs Out 20-Year-Old Sex And The City Prop Ahead Of Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed she’s been raiding her old memory box ahead of the upcoming Sex And The City revival.
The US star is currently gearing up to reprise her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the new series And Just Like That…, which is set to begin production in New York later this year.
Posting on Instagram on Monday night, SJP revealed she’d been taking a bit of a stroll down memory lane, sharing a snap of a 20-year-old Sex And The City prop she’d “unearthed” at her home.
The prop in question was a dishevelled Manolo Blahnik shoe, which fans might recognise from the fourth series of Sex And The City.
Carrie’s shoe was chewed up by her ex-boyfriend Aidan’s dog during the time they were planning to move in together.
As Sex And The City fans will remember, that didn’t quite work out, with Carrie eventually ending up with long-term love interest Mr Big in the season finale, who she went on to marry in the first spin-off film.
It turns out we haven’t seen the last of Aidan, though, with actor John Corbett announcing his involvement in And Just Like That... last month.
The same can’t be said about Chris Noth, though, who is yet to confirm whether or not he’ll be back as Mr Big.
One of Sex And The City’s most famous cast members we know for sure won’t be back, though, is Kim Cattrall, who has decided not to join former co-stars SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis in the reboot.
Kim previously played Samantha Jones in all six series of Sex And The City, and returned for both spin-off films.
It was previously reported back in 2017 that a third film had been in the works, though producers put the brakes on this when Kim ultimately pulled out.