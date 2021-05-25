Sarah Jessica Parker Digs Out 20-Year-Old Sex And The City Prop Ahead Of Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed she’s been raiding her old memory box ahead of the upcoming Sex And The City revival. The US star is currently gearing up to reprise her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the new series And Just Like That…, which is set to begin production in New York later this year. Posting on Instagram on Monday night, SJP revealed she’d been taking a bit of a stroll down memory lane, sharing a snap of a 20-year-old Sex And The City prop she’d “unearthed” at her home.

The prop in question was a dishevelled Manolo Blahnik shoe, which fans might recognise from the fourth series of Sex And The City. Carrie’s shoe was chewed up by her ex-boyfriend Aidan’s dog during the time they were planning to move in together. As Sex And The City fans will remember, that didn’t quite work out, with Carrie eventually ending up with long-term love interest Mr Big in the season finale, who she went on to marry in the first spin-off film.