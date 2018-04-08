The BBC Radio 4 presenter Sarah Montague has said she was “incandescent with rage” and “felt a sap” when she learned she was paid far less than her Today programme co-stars.

Montague, who was a key member of the team for 17 years, said she was paid £133,000 and that it “was a very good wage for a job that I loved”.

The BBC revealed in July last year that the Today programme host John Humphrys was earning £600,000 to £649,000.

Nick Robinson is on £250,000 to £299,000, Mishal Husain is in the £200,000 to £249,000 pay bracket and Justin Webb earned between £150,000 and £199,999.

After initially thinking she might feel good for “taking less of the licence fee than others”, Montague said she “felt a sap” for “subsidising other people’s lifestyles”.

She also said she “hadn’t clocked just how professionally damaging it would feel” to know she was earning less than her colleagues.