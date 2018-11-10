The man who murdered schoolgirl Sarah Payne has been hospitalised after he was attacked in prison.

The Sun reports convicted paedophile Roy Whiting was “stabbed by two convicted murderers with makeshift blades”.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was attacked on Thursday evening and received hospital treatment.

“The prisoner is back in prison in a stable condition and the incident is being investigated by police.”

Whiting, now 59, is serving a minimum of 40 years for the murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000.

Sarah was abducted on 1 July 2000. On 17 July, a body was found in a field around 15 miles away near Pulborough. Within 24 hours, forensic tests had confirmed it was Sarah and a murder investigation began.

On 12 December 2001, Whiting was convicted of the abduction and murder of Sarah and was sentenced to life imprisonment, following a four-week trial.