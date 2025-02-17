21 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From SNL's 50th Anniversary Celebration

A selection of stand-out moments from Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebration NBC

Saturday Night Live’s year-long 50th anniversary celebrations reached their pinnacle over the weekend, with an epic one-off special reflecting on some of the long-running comedy show’s best moments and most celebrated performers.

Over the course of the three-and-a-half hour special, there were A-list surprises, nostalgic sketches and some seriously impressive musical guests, each with their own tie to SNL history.

While SNL is a huge institution in the US, here in the UK, not all of its most prolific moments and performers have quite cut through, so we’ve rounded up 21 big moments from the SNL festivities that are most relevant.

Here’s what you might have missed from the massive celebration event…

Before it had even begun airing, Emma Stone stole the show with this epic red carpet moment

Emma Stone just walked by me on the SNL 50th red carpet with popcorn stuffed in her dress lol pic.twitter.com/cCfbAfizon — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 16, 2025

SNL regulars Steve Martin and Martin Short kicked things off with a timely monologue poking fun at everything from the return of Donald Trump to the White House to the threats of AI

Even the most casual of SNL viewers would be happy to see Rachel Dratch back in character as “Debbie Downer”

Debbie Downer’s at it again #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/BEFvZNwJdM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025

“Black Jeopardy” was also revived for the night, with Eddie Murphy impersonating Tracy Morgan… alongside the real Tracy Morgan

lol Eddie Murphy is playing Tracy Morgan on SNL right now...in front of Tracy Morgan



"James Earl Jones impregnated my mother on the set of Claudine..." pic.twitter.com/ERAStKvMo6 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 17, 2025

And a more recent sketch was also revisited, with some added Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal

Seriously, how has Meryl Streep gone this long into her career without appearing on SNL until this weekend?

yet another close encounter #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/89zH9mKAz1 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks was on hand to reflect on some of SNL moments that might not belong in the history books

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the ongoing Justin Baldoni drama, while seated next to his wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds during #SNL50



“Ryan how’s it going? Great… why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/8a4A6NIU2D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025

Adam Sandler performed a surprisingly emotional musical number about SNL’s history and legacy

He was introduced to the stage by Jack Nicholson in a rare public appearance for the three-time Oscar winner

Jack Nicholson introducing Adam Sandler at #SNL50 in a rare public appearance pic.twitter.com/pXXiexnAeh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025

Aubrey Plaza also appeared on the SNL special – her first public appearance since the death of her husband, Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza stops by #SNL50 to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. https://t.co/ltXJv20kZs pic.twitter.com/BW5V056lbI — TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 17, 2025

The Parks And Rec star introduced Miley Cyrus’ cover of Nothing Compares 2 U – notable as the late Sinéad O’Connor made a now-infamous protest on SNL back in 1992, and was never invited back. In her lifetime, she also had a public back-and-forth with Miley over her Wrecking Ball music video

Nothing Compares 2 U - Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/sPhzbzjxot — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025

Another of the night’s musical guests, Sir Paul McCartney, had the crowd in the palm of his hand

the camera cutting to every single celeb in the audience rocking out to Paul McCartney while he sings on SNL...I really love moments like this tbh pic.twitter.com/LnBJZqd6lO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 17, 2025

This musical number about New York City was one of the most ambitious moments in SNL history

New York 50th Musical#SNL50 pic.twitter.com/UukZq4SGXG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025

how do i explain the beauty of this to non snl friends pic.twitter.com/PJdQndOe7n — zainab SNL50! (@MULANEYLUVR) February 17, 2025

Laraine Newman and Jane Curtin made sure the late, great Gilda Radner had her moment to shine too

Jane & Laraine making sure that Gilda is represented at #SNL50



They were girls together. pic.twitter.com/NsriKi51RG — Alex (@alexdenae) February 17, 2025

And some people were a little miffed that the special clashed with the return of The White Lotus in the schedule

snl 50 watchers and white lotus season 3 watchers passing each other like ships in the night on the tl pic.twitter.com/s1UkdlA0kz — greek samantha jones (@creamcheeselady) February 17, 2025

We have to shout-out the SNL special concert which also took place over the weekend, giving us the collab we didn’t know we needed in our lives…

Robyn and David Byrne teamed up to perform "Dancing On My Own" at SNL's 50th anniversary concert.pic.twitter.com/mBBFWEBKy4 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 15, 2025

…Cher bringing back If I Could Turn Back Time in a big way…

Cher at the #SNL50 singing “If I Could Turn Back Time”.



So Powerful, so beautiful, I’m not words to describe. The wait was worth it A LOT.



Remember her age, COME ON!!!! pic.twitter.com/cigRPVSBzx — ✨MECHY✨ (@MariamEchegaray) February 15, 2025

…and Meryl Streep flipping the bird

meryl streep flipping the finger is simply everything !! (+ look at how he’s looking at her) pic.twitter.com/mxIW4fxUlC — véro // ✽ (@vlovesemma) February 15, 2025

And while we know she and Martin Short have repeatedly denied they’re an item, we can’t deny we’re still holding out hope