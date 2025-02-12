This 15-Minute Scandi Sleep Hack Could Solve Your Kid’s Sleepless Nights

Tara Raye on Unsplash The Scandi sleep hack some parents swear by: opening the windows 15 minutes before bed.

Is there anything more exciting than trying out a sleep hack, only to realise that it worked?

That’s what happened for mum Madi Swegle when she tried a “Scandinavian sleep method” that her friend recommended.

The hack in question is pretty simple: you open bedroom windows 15 minutes before bedtime to let fresh air into your child’s room.

“Apparently the cool fresh air helps everyone sleep better,” said Swegle (also known as @sweglestory) in a TikTok video.

The mum said her kids had been waking up between 5-6am every day for the past month, so she thought she’d give the window trick a go and see if it helped.

And to her surprise, it did.

“I kid you not you guys, these kids slept until 7.45am for the first time in weeks,” she said. “It’s actually insane. I couldn’t believe it.”

What do experts think?

There’s certainly some merit in the idea of fresh air helping us to sleep better.

In Scandinavian countries it’s pretty common practice for parents to let their kids nap outside in freezing temperatures (bundled up nice and warm, of course).

Parents credit the fresh air with keeping their little ones healthier (as they’re not exposed to loads of germs indoors) and they also believe it helps kids sleep better and longer.

One researcher in Finland told the BBC her study found children took longer naps outdoors compared with naps taken indoors – and the best temperature for sleeping appeared to be a rather chilly -5C.

Discussing how opening a window before bed might help, parenting and sleep expert Daisy Ferns told HuffPost UK: “There’s certainly some truth to this technique – cooling the bedroom before sleep can support better rest.

“A drop in body temperature mimics our natural sleep process, helping us fall asleep faster and achieve higher-quality sleep. Sleeping in a slightly cooler room (16-18 degrees) has long been recommended for this reason.”

Sleep consultant Rosey Davidson, founder of Just Chill Baby Sleep, agreed opening windows can support better sleep and added that “fresh air can also improve oxygen levels and reduce stuffiness, contributing to deeper, more restful sleep”.

Studies have linked opening windows to reduced carbon dioxide levels in bedrooms, which has been associated with better sleep.

Want to try it? Read this first

It’s important to remember that every child is different. As Davidson explained: “For some, cooler air might be disruptive – especially if they’re prone to waking due to feeling cold.

“The key is to create a comfortable sleep environment that suits your child’s needs. If the room is cooler, it’s important to dress them in appropriate layers, such as a sleeping bag, extra vest or warmer pyjamas, to ensure they stay cosy without overheating.”

If you’re deciding to keep the window open for longer than 15 minutes, it’s also important to be mindful that the temperature doesn’t drop too much overnight, as this can lead to frequent waking.

“A room thermometer can be helpful to monitor this and make adjustments as needed,” said Davidson.

“It’s also worth noting that babies’ hands and feet often feel cool, which is normal and not necessarily a sign they are too cold. Instead, checking their chest or the back of their neck is a better indicator of their overall warmth.

“If they feel chilly you need to add a layer, or if they feel hot and sweaty we should remove a layer.”

And if it doesn’t work...

Ferns stressed that the 15-minute hack is “not a magic fix” – especially when it comes to children’s sleep.

This is because “the vast majority of childhood sleep challenges stem from behavioural, developmental, or routine-related factors rather than environmental ones”, she explained.

“While ‘hacks’ like this—or eating certain ‘sleepy’ fruits like bananas, cherries, or kiwis—might provide small benefits, they won’t address the root causes of sleep disruptions,” added the founder of The Parenting Experts Academy.

In her experience, some of the common sleep struggles among babies stem from factors like: an imbalance of daytime and nighttime sleep, reliance on sleep associations (such as feeding or rocking), or difficulty transitioning between sleep cycles independently.

“Parents can also unknowingly contribute by being too stimulating at bedtime or not giving their child enough space to settle,” she added.

“In older children, sleep issues might be linked to separation anxiety, inconsistent bedtime boundaries, or a lack of confidence in sleeping alone.”

