Scarlett Johansson Has A Very Blunt Message For Fans Who Want To See Her Back As Black Widow

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson is ruling out a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Oscar nominee played Natasha Romanoff (otherwise known as Black Widow) in a string of Marvel movies, before the character was eventually killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Despite the character’s fate, many Marvel fans have continued to call for Black Widow to appear in a future title, which Scarlett is making clear will not be happening.

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. OK?” she said during a wide-ranging new interview with InStyle magazine.

She continued: “They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’.

“Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let her go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

Scarlett did play Black Widow once again in a stand-alone film released in 2021, exploring her character’s origins before she became an Avenger.

The film was released at a time when the movie industry was still very much grappling with the Covid pandemic, simultaneously releasing it in cinemas and on the streaming platform Disney+ for users who wanted to pay extra to watch it at home.

Following this, Scarlett filed a lawsuit against Disney, insisting that this release strategy was in violation of her contract, which stated that Black Widow would be released solely in cinemas before it was made available to stream.