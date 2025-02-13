Scarlett Johansson Calls For More AI Regulation After Likeness Is Used In Fake Ye Campaign Video

Scarlett Johansson via Associated Press

Scarlett Johansson is once again speaking out in support of more regulation around AI, after her likeness was used in a fake campaign ad against antisemitism.

Earlier this week, a post went viral on social media featuring AI-generated images of Scarlett and a host of other celebrities condemning recent antisemitic comments by the rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Among the other stars whose likeness was featured in the ad were David Schwimmer – who recently spoke out against Ye – and Drake, with all of the “celebrities” sporting t-shirts emblazoned with a middle finger, the star of David and the word “Kanye”.

Releasing a statement on Wednesday evening, the Black Widow star said: “I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind.

“But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it.”

“We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality,” she continued.

Scarlett explained: “I have unfortunately been a very public victim of AI, but the truth is that the threat of AI affects each and every one of us.

“There is a 1,000ft wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner.

“It is terrifying that the US government is paralysed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI.”

She concluded: “I urge the US government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large.”

Last year, Scarlett spoke out against the AI service ChatGPT when they launched a new voice-driven service that she felt sounded “so eerily similar to [me] that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference”.