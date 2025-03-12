Scarlett Johansson Gets Honest About Why She Won't Take Photos With Fans In Public

Scarlett Johansson pictured at a premiere last year via Associated Press

Scarlett Johansson has said she has a personal rule about not taking photos with fans while she’s out and about.

The two-time Oscar nominee admitted to InStyle that it “really offends a lot of people” that she doesn’t want to take pictures unless she’s at a work event, but sticks to a no-picture policy to protect her own privacy.

“It doesn’t mean I’m not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me,” she insisted. “But I always say to people, ‘I’m not working.’ And that means I don’t want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I’m doing my own thing.”

She added: “I like to be in my own thoughts that have nothing to do with what other people think of me. I don’t like being self-conscious.”

Privacy was a recurring theme in the Lost In Translation star’s InStyle interview, most notably when it comes the anonymity of her two children.

“The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognisable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle,” Scarlett explained. “The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know?

“So, I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone’s choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go.”

“I want to go and buy my own shit at Duane Reade,” she added.

Scarlett also spoke about how she was particularly won over by Chappell Roan and the hard lines that the singer has drawn when it comes to the media and her fans.

“Like everybody else, I fell in love with her over the summer. She’s very outspoken about how hard it’s been to adjust to fame,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett shared a rather blunt message with Marvel fans who are still calling for her to play Black Widow in a future project.