'Scary S**t': Republican Delivers Urgent Warning Over Trump's Next Move

Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh warned that President Donald Trump feels “untouchable” and that there’s no telling what he may attempt do next.

“The biggest failure of all of us during this Trump era has been the failure of imagination,” Walsh told MSNBC’s Michael Steele on Sunday. “We have not imagined how bad and how low he’d go. He tried to overthrow an American election four years ago. I have no doubt that he could try to stop the midterm elections.”

Walsh warned viewers to take it all seriously, including talk of a third term.

“It’s too easy to have fun with this,” he said. “But Michael, this is scary shit.”

Later in the interview, Walsh added that Trump feels emboldened given that he’s never faced consequences for what he’s done.

“Look at all he’s gotten away with, and no one’s ever held him accountable,” he said. “And here he sits in the White House, he’s got no legislative branch to worry about, the Republican Party is his. Who’s gonna stop him? The courts? The people? He feels untouchable right now.”

He warned that Trump may next defy a Supreme Court order.

“And then what does the Republican Party do?” he asked.