How does your child’s school let you know it’s closed because of snow? Text message, perfunctory email or a notice on the website? Mine too.

Well, schools around the UK might have to rethink the way they do things if they want to keep up with headteachers across the pond, as schools in the US have announced closures in epic, musical style.

And the surprising thing about them is... they’re actually pretty good.

The best of the bunch, we think, is a three-minute rendition of Leonard Cohen’s haunting ballad ‘Hallelujah’, sung by two school administrators in Michigan.

