Scissor Sisters Announce Support Act For Their Reunion Tour And They're A Perfect Choice

Scissor Sisters musicians Babydaddy, Jake Shears and Del Marquis KEVIN TACHMAN

Scissor Sisters have announced they’ll be joined by a very special guest on their reunion tour next year.

But they won’t be the only pop icons from the 2000s taking to the stage on the arena tour, with Alison Goldfrapp coming along with them as their opening act.

“I’ve got some exciting news, I am going to be special guest supporting the Scissor Sisters on their arena tour next May,” the former Goldfrapp singer shared in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“They’re good friends of mine, so I’m very excited to be on the road with them next year, it’s going to be really great.”

Alison was the frontwoman of Goldfrapp for more than 20 years, lending her voice to iconic hits like Ride A White Horse, Strict Machine, Ooh La La and Number One.

Last year, she released her first ever solo album The Love Invention, which peaked at number six in the UK, and was followed by a tour and a performance at Glastonbury.

Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears also told Heart that having Alison on tour with the band was something that had “always been my dream”.

“I always thought Alison Goldfrapp and Scissor Sisters were like the best peanut butter and jelly sandwich you could ever have,” he enthused. “It’s seriously been my dream for years and years and years, I always envisioned us being on tour together.”

He added: “I think it’s going to be really nice for us to be together – and Alison Goldfrapp is one of my favourite singers of all time, has made some of my favourite albums of all time. We are just kind of a yin and yang. Dream big, kids.”

In Scissor Sisters’ original tour announcement, Ana’s decision not to take part was said to be due to “other projects she is focusing on right now”.

Elaborating further, she told her Instagram followers: “People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd.

“In the past decade my Nerd self has taken the wheel and is now driving my career.”

Ana explained: “I am currently finishing production on the first season of my history podcast Good Time Sallies, which has grown into several long-term research and writing projects.

“With contracts signed and schedules agreed on these commitments, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates for this tour.”

She then insisted: “I wish the band and our fans all the best – I will be there in spirit to kiki with you!”

Jake told The Independent: “I think it just didn’t line up. It’s not something that she wanted to do at this moment in time. And I didn’t want that to keep us from coming out and playing these songs.”

Meanwhile, Babydaddy said during an interview with BBC News that Ana’s absence from the tour would give the rest of the group an opportunity to “get some people on stage and ask some friends to do fun things”.

Scissor Sisters’ tour will begin on Friday 16 May 2025 in Nottingham, before travelling to Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester and London.

It will then conclude with a series of shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Dublin.