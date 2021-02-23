Scotland To Move Out Of Lockdown In April, Nicola Sturgeon Announces

Scotland will move out of lockdown and back into a level system from the end of April, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The stay at home order will also be lifted by April 5 “if all goes according to plan”, the first minister confirmed.

It means that non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will start to open from April 26 as the region-by-region level system returns north of the border.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Sturgeon told MSPs the vaccination rollout was going well, adding: “It is therefore from the last week of April that we would expect to see phased but significant reopening of the economy, including non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers.

“And, of course, the more of us who are vaccinated and the more we all stick by the rules now, the faster that safe pace is likely to be – if we all stay in this together, our progress will be greater.”

It stands in contrast to the plan to end all Covid lockdown restrictions in England by June 21, announced by Boris Johnson on Monday.

The prime minister has so far ruled out a return to England’s tier system, which led to bitter clashes with regional leaders such as Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

However, many of Johnson’s Conservative backbenchers have demanded that restrictions be eased sooner in areas where infection levels are low.

Restrictions on education have already been eased in Scotland. Some children returned to school on Monday and childcare and early years settings have reopened.

The FM said her route-map out of lockdown should also see more year groups return to school in April.

Sturgeon said she hoped to give “as much clarity as possible” but wanted to avoid “giving false assurance” by picking a date for the end of all curbs.