Tributes Pour In For Alex Salmond After Scotland's Former First Minister Dies At 69

Former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, died at 69. via Associated Press

Top politicians across the political spectrum have paid tribute to former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond after his sudden death on Saturday.

The 69-year-old led Scotland between 2007 and 2014 as leader of the SNP. He later quit the party, and set up a rival pro-independence group, Alba.

Salmond fell ill while attending a conference in North Macedonia. The country’s government said he lost consciousness at his hotel at around 3.30pm, local time, on Saturday.

Reports claim his last words in public were: “Scotland is country, not a county.”

Scotland’s first pro-independence first minister, he famously led the 2014 independence referendum, but resigned as first minister when his campaign lost, 45% to 55%.

He later had a highly-publicised row with his mentee and successor, Nicola Sturgeon, over how her government handled the harassment complaints against him.

He was cleared of serious sexual offence charges after a trial in Edinburgh in 2020, having initially been charged with 13 offences.

The Scottish parliament has lowered its flags this weekend to honour Salmond’s death, while tributes poured in.

Prime minister Keir Starmer posted on X: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“As first minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

Starmer’s predecessor and current leader of the opposition, Rishi Sunak, also honoured Salmond on social media.

“Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics,” Sunak wrote. “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Liberal Democrats’ leader Ed Davey reposted a message from Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, which read: “Alex Salmond was a substantial figure who left an undeniable impact on Scottish politics. Our thoughts are with Moira Salmond tonight.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage wrote: “Alex Salmond was a very engaging figure who could talk to anyone. He made Scottish nationalism a force.”

Current first minister of Scotland, John Swinney, wrote: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

King Charles also wrote that he and his wife Queen Camilla were “greatly saddened”, saying: “His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service. We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.”

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader in Westminster, said: “Alex Salmond shaped not just the modern story of the SNP, but of Scotland as a whole.

“For many of us who joined the path to independence, we did so on a route that he had carved. I am immeasurably sad that Alex has not lived to see us reach the end of that journey.”

Sturgeon, too, issued a statement after Salmond’s death, acknowledging how their relationship had changed in recent years.

“I am shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond’s death,” she said.

“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.

“However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.

“He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends.”

Former first minister Humza Yousaf said he and Salmond had “obviously had our differences in the last few years”, but acknowledged the “enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics”.