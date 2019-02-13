Scottish Council Becomes First In Europe To Give Domestic Abuse Victims Paid 'Safe Leave'

Domestic abuse victims who work for a Scottish council will get up to 10 days paid “safe leave” after councillors approved the groundbreaking policy.

Employees of South Ayrshire Council will be able to take time off to get the help and support they need for themselves and their families.

Believed to be the first European council to adopt the safe leave provision, South Ayrshire councillor Peter Henderson said he hoped other local authorities would follow their lead.

Henderson said: “Across South Ayrshire, we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities and working with our partners to raise awareness of domestic abuse and violence.

“As part of these efforts, we’re also leading the way in doing what we can to support our employees who experience such trauma.

“Giving abused employees access to up to 10 days safe leave, where they can take the time off they need to access help and support without the worry of it affecting their finances or using up their annual leave, will make a real and lasting difference that could help change lives forever.

“And just by making that support available, it could help give employees the confidence to ask for help and take the first steps towards a safer life for them and their families.

“Domestic abuse will never be tolerated in South Ayrshire but, sadly, we know it happens, and we want to ensure that, when it affects our employees, we do all we can to support them. The safe leave policy does just that.”