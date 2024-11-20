People Are Just Realising What Scottish Gritters Are Called, And I'm Wheezing

via Associated Press

Snow has fallen across the UK, with parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the midlands, and even London enjoying glittery morning grass over the past couple of days.

That means gritters (grit and salt-spreading trucks which help to melt the snow and increase grip on main roads) are out in force.

But people on X are just realising that in Scotland, gritters are named in pretty creative ways.

That’s because in 2020 road safety company Amey ran a competition to let the public name the all-important vehicles.

Travel Scotland’s gritter tracker shows which trucks are out at which times ― and people can’t stop laughing at some of the more, er, inventive choices.

It is the season to appreciate the names of Scottish gritters #Scotland pic.twitter.com/AkoZy8PXQ5 — Catherine Munro (@CatherineMMunro) November 19, 2024

What’s the list of Scottish gritter names?

Some of the names include:

Kevin Fridges Stone Cold Steve Frostin Keanu Freeze Polar Abdul Taylor Drift Sleeter Andre Skate Bush Gritna Green Gritosaurus Snowrassic Park Buzz Iceclear Wizard of Ice Lew-Ice Capaldi Meltdown Flower of Saltland Tiny Tim Grit’n Brrr It Arctic Monkey Spready Mercury Chilly Connolly Grit Me Baby One More Time Grittly Come Dancing Rabbie Brrrns Sleetwood Mac Taylor Drift Amber Snowy Arctic Angel BFG Big Friendly Gritter Blizzard Bear Darth Spreader David Plowie For Your Ice Only Fred Gangsta Granny Gritter Grit A Bit Grit Expectations Gritallica Gritney Spears Gritter Bug Grittest Hits Grittie McVittie Grittle Mix Gritty Gonzales Gritty Gritty Bang Bang Han Snow-lo I Want To Break Freeze Ice Breaker Ice Destroyer Ice Queen Jeremy Brine Licence To Chill Luke Snowalker Meltin’ John Mr Plow Mrs Gritter My Name’5 Doddie Nitty McGritty Penelope Gritstop Plougher O’Scotland Polar Bear Explorer Polar Patroller Ready Spready Go Rumble Salty Sandy The Solway Salter Scotland’s Bravest Gritter Sir Andy Flurry Sir Grits A Lot Sir Salter Scott Slippy McGritty Snow Bother Snow Destroyer Snow Dozer Snow Trooper Snowball Snowbegone Kenobi Snowkemon Go Sophie Salt Spready Mercury Sprinkebell Sprinkles The Golden Great Gritter The Grittest Snowman The Incredible Ice Bear The Snow Buster The Snow Solution The Winter Explorer True Gritter Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie Charles RennIce MackinSlush Calvin Harr-Ice Melter Skelter Robert Brrrns Tam o’ Salter Spreddie Van Halen Sir Grits Hoy Sweet Child O’ Brine Creedence Clear-Road Survival She is a Melter! Skid Vicious You’re a Blizzard, Harry Carrie Bradthaw Grittin’ On Wae It Brinestone Ploughboy Freeze Witherspoon Chun-Ski: Street Gritter Icesweeper Willie Spray Charles Grits You Thru Betty White-Out Snowey Tribbiani Sir David Attenbrrrrrr Jack Jarv-Ice & Victor McSprayed Snowing Me, Snowing You

I’m with an X user on this.

“Laughing at mundane annoyances is great. How could you mind being stuck behind Spready Mercury?” they wrote.