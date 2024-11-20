LifeTwitterUK Weathersnow

People Are Just Realising What Scottish Gritters Are Called, And I'm Wheezing

My sides hurt...
 



Snow has fallen across the UK, with parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the midlands, and even London enjoying glittery morning grass over the past couple of days.

That means gritters (grit and salt-spreading trucks which help to melt the snow and increase grip on main roads) are out in force.

But people on X are just realising that in Scotland, gritters are named in pretty creative ways.

That’s because in 2020 road safety company Amey ran a competition to let the public name the all-important vehicles.

Travel Scotland’s gritter tracker shows which trucks are out at which times ― and people can’t stop laughing at some of the more, er, inventive choices.

It is the season to appreciate the names of Scottish gritters #Scotland pic.twitter.com/AkoZy8PXQ5

— Catherine Munro (@CatherineMMunro) November 19, 2024

What’s the list of Scottish gritter names?

Some of the names include:

  1. Kevin Fridges
  2. Stone Cold Steve Frostin
  3. Keanu Freeze
  4. Polar Abdul
  5. Taylor Drift
  6. Sleeter Andre
  7. Skate Bush
  8. Gritna Green
  9. Gritosaurus
  10. Snowrassic Park
  11. Buzz Iceclear
  12. Wizard of Ice
  13. Lew-Ice Capaldi
  14. Meltdown
  15. Flower of Saltland
  16. Tiny Tim
  17. Grit’n Brrr It
  18. Arctic Monkey
  19. Spready Mercury
  20. Chilly Connolly
  21. Grit Me Baby One More Time
  22. Grittly Come Dancing
  23. Rabbie Brrrns
  24. Sleetwood Mac
  25. Taylor Drift
  26. Amber Snowy
  27. Arctic Angel
  28. BFG Big Friendly Gritter
  29. Blizzard Bear
  30. Darth Spreader
  31. David Plowie
  32. For Your Ice Only
  33. Fred
  34. Gangsta Granny Gritter
  35. Grit A Bit
  36. Grit Expectations
  37. Gritallica
  38. Gritney Spears
  39. Gritter Bug
  40. Grittest Hits
  41. Grittie McVittie
  42. Grittle Mix
  43. Gritty Gonzales
  44. Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
  45. Han Snow-lo
  46. I Want To Break Freeze
  47. Ice Breaker
  48. Ice Destroyer
  49. Ice Queen
  50. Jeremy Brine
  51. Licence To Chill
  52. Luke Snowalker
  53. Meltin’ John
  54. Mr Plow
  55. Mrs Gritter
  56. My Name’5 Doddie
  57. Nitty McGritty
  58. Penelope Gritstop
  59. Plougher O’Scotland
  60. Polar Bear Explorer
  61. Polar Patroller
  62. Ready Spready Go
  63. Rumble
  64. Salty
  65. Sandy The Solway Salter
  66. Scotland’s Bravest Gritter
  67. Sir Andy Flurry
  68. Sir Grits A Lot
  69. Sir Salter Scott
  70. Slippy McGritty
  71. Snow Bother
  72. Snow Destroyer
  73. Snow Dozer
  74. Snow Trooper
  75. Snowball
  76. Snowbegone Kenobi
  77. Snowkemon Go
  78. Sophie Salt
  79. Spready Mercury
  80. Sprinkebell
  81. Sprinkles
  82. The Golden Great Gritter
  83. The Grittest Snowman
  84. The Incredible Ice Bear
  85. The Snow Buster
  86. The Snow Solution
  87. The Winter Explorer
  88. True Gritter
  89. Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie
  90. Charles RennIce MackinSlush
  91. Calvin Harr-Ice
  92. Melter Skelter
  93. Robert Brrrns
  94. Tam o’ Salter
  95. Spreddie Van Halen
  96. Sir Grits Hoy
  97. Sweet Child O’ Brine
  98. Creedence Clear-Road Survival
  99. She is a Melter!
  100. Skid Vicious
  101. You’re a Blizzard, Harry
  102. Carrie Bradthaw
  103. Grittin’ On Wae It
  104. Brinestone Ploughboy
  105. Freeze Witherspoon
  106. Chun-Ski: Street Gritter
  107. Icesweeper Willie
  108. Spray Charles
  109. Grits You Thru
  110. Betty White-Out
  111. Snowey Tribbiani
  112. Sir David Attenbrrrrrr
  113. Jack Jarv-Ice & Victor McSprayed
  114. Snowing Me, Snowing You

I’m with an X user on this.

“Laughing at mundane annoyances is great. How could you mind being stuck behind Spready Mercury?” they wrote.

“Creativity at its best.”

