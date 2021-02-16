Some Scottish Pupils Back To School On Monday, Announces Nicola Sturgeon

Some pupils in Scotland will return to schools in just six days’ time, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

But the first minister said the wider lockdown in Scotland could continue beyond the March 1 date previously given.

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, Sturgeon said the first phase would allow primaries 1 to 3 (four- to seven-year-olds) and senior phase pupils in secondary schools (14- to 16-year-olds) to return to schools to complete “essential practical work” if needed.

But she added that further returns to school would not happen before March 15, given the need to properly assess the ramifications of the return in phase one.

“We are of course doing everything we can to ensure that schools are as safe as possible for children, and for the education workforce,” she said.

She also told parents not to socialise at school gates, as it could spread the virus.

Sturgeon told MSPs the “core stay at home” requirement would remain in place until “at least the beginning of March” and “possibly for a further period beyond that”.