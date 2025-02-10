Second Labour MP Suspended By Party Over WhatsApp Scandal

Oliver Ryan UK Parliament

A Labour MP who posted offensive messages in a WhatsApp group has been suspended by the party.

Oliver Ryan’s punishment came just 48 hours after health minister Andrew Gwynne was sacked for comments he made on the same group.

Ryan was investigated after he appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality.

The Burnley MP, who is gay, also used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey, who has reported the matter to the police.

Ryan learned his fate after meeting government chief whip Alan Campbell on Monday afternoon.

A Labour spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, Oliver Ryan has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was immediately launched and this process is ongoing in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.

“Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

Gwynne was sacked on Saturday night over a string of offensive messages he posted on the group, including one where he said he hoped an elderly voter dies.

He has also been suspended from the Labour Party while an investigation is carried out.

Greater Manchester Police has said that a “non-crime hate incident” has been recorded as a result of the row.

A spokesperson said: “We have received a small number of complaints relating to publicised messages allegedly from a WhatsApp group.

“A non-crime hate incident (NCHI) has been recorded and we are in contact with our parliamentary liaison as part of our initial enquiries.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that three other members of the WhatsApp group, called Trigger Me Timbers, have stepped down from their roles on Tameside Council.

Labour councillors Claire Reid, Jack Naylor and George Newton have agreed to stand aside while the party probes the thousands of messages in the WhatsApp group.