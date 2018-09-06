India’s Supreme Court has axed an archaic law effectively banning homosexuality in a groundbreaking ruling.

The New Delhi court read down the archaic Section 377 of the India Penal Code on Thursday, to the relief to millions of people across India.

The top court, while pronouncing the verdict on a batch of seven petitions it was hearing, said: “Homosexuality is not an offence”.

“Sexual orientation is one of many biological phenomenon. It is natural and no discrimination can exist. Any violation is against freedom of speech and expression,” the court added.

“Section 377 so far as it criminalises same sex or heterosexual relationships is violative of the Constitution.”

Reading out the judgement, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said: “No-one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism.”