This 2006 British Crime Drama Is Climbing Netflix’s Most-Watched List

Joanne Froggatt, Maxine Peake, Sean Harris and Michael McNulty in See No Evil: The Moors Murders ITV/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for another hard-hitting show to dive into now you’re done watching Adolescence, there’s another crime drama currently soaring up Netflix’s list of most-watched shows.

But while Adolescence is just a few weeks old, this latest show to grip people’s attention is a bit more of a classic, but has found a new audience on the streaming service.

In fact, at the time of writing, the 2006 miniseries See No Evil is currently the number two on Netflix’s list of most-watched shows here in the UK.

The ITV drama first aired almost 20 years ago, and is a dramatisation of the Moors Murders, originally released to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady’s trials.

It tells the story of the infamous case from Hindley’s sister Maureen Smith’s perspective, with Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt in the lead role.

Bafta winners Maxine Peake and Sean Harris play Hindley and Brady, while Matthew McNulty rounds off the lead cast as Smith’s husband, David.

Maxine Peake as Myra Hindley in the ITV drama See No Evil, which has found a new audience on Netflix ITV/Shutterstock

See No Evil was met with mostly positive reviews upon its initial airing, and won a TV Bafta in the Best Drama Serial category the following year.

The two-parter was added to Netflix on Thursday 27 March, and quickly pulled in enough viewers to pull ahead of more recent offerings like the murder mystery The Residence, the reality show Million Dollar Secret and the Argentinian Harlan Coben series Caught on the platform’s most-watched list in the UK.

Interestingly, it isn’t the only drama that first aired on terrestrial TV years earlier in the top 10.