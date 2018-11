See The Southern Lights, Plus Five More Things To Do In New Zealand In Winter

1 Cosy up under the southern lights in a Great Walk Hut

Tourism New Zealand

New Zealand’s glorious national park footpaths attract hikers all year round. Even in the heart of winter, some of the best long-distance trails remain accessible. They’re blissfully uncrowded at this time, and, even if it’s too cold to camp, Department of Conservation huts provide a warm refuge: they’re heated, have shared kitchens and can be booked at discounted rates between May and September.For a memorable three-day adventure, try the Rakiura Track on Stewart Island. You’ll wander along open coastline and through native podocarp forest, listening out for the kiwi which gives the trail its name. After dark, be sure to look up: Rakiura National Park is one of the best places north of Antarctica to see the aurora australis, or southern lights.