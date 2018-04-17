Key figures in the Assad regime should have their British-based assets seized as part of a new crackdown on ‘dirty money’ from overseas, Labour’s John McDonnell has urged.

The Shadow Chancellor told MPs that 261 individuals are sanctions targets in the UK yet there was no update on how much cash they held.

McDonnell said that £5bn in assets was held worldwide by the Assad regime, yet just £151m had been frozen in the UK so far.

Speaking during Treasury Questions in the Commons, he said that no ‘unexplained wealth orders’ had yet been issued against any Syrians with financial links to the UK.

“According to international reports the UK is recouping far less from individuals linked to the Syrian regime in corrupt assets in other countries,” McDonnell said, adding that Spanish authorities had not just frozen but seized £500m from regime members.