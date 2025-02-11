Selena Gomez Admits Some Emilia Pérez 'Magic' Is Gone After Co-Star's Unearthed Posts

Selena Gomez via Associated Press

Selena Gomez has become the latest person connected with Emilia Pérez to admit that the film’s Oscar campaign has been affected by resurfaced social media posts made by its leading star Karla Sofía Gascón.

During an on-stage interview at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday night, where Selena was receiving the Virtuosos Award, the former Disney star discussed the controversy’s effect on her.

“Some of the magic has disappeared,” she conceded when asked about the topic.

However, the actor insisted she is still happy with the film, saying she chooses “to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful”.

“I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could,” she explained.

Although Emilia Pérez is up for 13 Oscars ― with Karla Sofía nominated for Best Actress ― the Spanish performer’s racist, bigoted and controversial social media posts have stirred up negative publicity for the film since coming to light last month.

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez Netflix

One of the posts criticised the diversity of the 2021 Oscars, where Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Ironically, Karla Sofía’s nomination this year is a triumph for diversity, as she is the first openly trans person to be nominated in any acting category.

Another now-deleted post from October 2022 ― long before Karla Sofía and Selena worked together ― appeared to be a comment on a photo of Selena posing with Hayley Bieber, who is married to the Come And Get It singer’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber:

“She’s a rich rat who plays the poor bitch whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” read the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Karla Sofía denied writing that post and insisted it was a fabrication.

“Of course that’s not mine,” she insisted to CNN en Español. “I have never said anything about my partner. I would never refer to her that way.”

She also declined to withdraw from the Oscars race, claiming she has “not committed any crime” nor “harmed anyone”.

“I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am,” she said.

Selena didn’t comment on this alleged post during her interview on Sunday night.

Her comments about the controversy make her the third person connected with Emilia Pérez to offer their thoughts on the controversy.

Zoe Saldaña, who is up for Best Supporting Actress, said earlier this month that she’s “still processing everything that has transpired” and added: “It makes me really sad because I don’t support and don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.”

Last week, Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard said that the controversy has affected his relationship with Karla Sofía, with whom he had worked closely.

“When you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected,” the French filmmaker said.

“It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”

You can watch Selena Gomez’s full interview below.