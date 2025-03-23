Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Cringe Over This ‘Mortifying’ Moment At Taylor Swift's Party

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

They say the early bird gets the worm, but according to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, that’s not always a great thing.

While appearing on Spotify’s Countdown To… earlier this week, the couple opened up about a “mortifying” experience they faced at one of Taylor Swift’s parties in the early stage of their relationship.

“What was our first party that we ever went to?” Benny asked his fiancée, prompting the singer to launch into a hilarious tidbit about them being overly punctual to their fellow pop star’s shindig.

“I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor’s party after some awards show,” Selena recalled. “I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time.”

Benny then teased the Emmy nominee by comparing her knack for arriving early to his mum.

“We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when, like, my mother shows up to a party,” the record producer joked, before revealing what he thought her answer would be.

Benny added: “I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding the fact that we were dating.”

After the Emilia Pérez star posted about their nuptials on Instagram, Taylor quickly jumped into the comments section, writing: “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

