Forget Dua Lipa's Diet Coke ― Selena Gomez's Pickle Popcorn Came First

Selena Gomez arrives at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" in 2024 via Associated Press

Gordon Ramsay was not happy to hear about Dua Lipa’s viral Diet Coke recipe, which took over the internet last year.

The mixture of Diet Coke, pickle juice, and jalapeño peppers led the chef to exclaim: “for god’s sake girl!”

We dread to think what the famously potty-mouthed cook would say if he saw Selena Gomez’s own pickle-and-popcorn concoction, though.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon all the way back in 2012, the star shared the hot sauce, pickle juice, and salt mixture that honestly has a little too much in common with the Houdini singer’s tipple.

Speaking to the show’s host, Selena said that she starts by adding Tobasco to the bag with salt before shaking it.

Then, she dips the kernels in pickle juice one by one.

Jimmy tried it, commenting, “That’s really phenomenal!” ― to which Selena responded: “You’re lying, but thank you”.

In a 2020 interview with Moxi & Sass, the singer elaborated: “People complain that it’s soggy, but if you’re doing it right, you have half of it soggy and then the other half crunchy.”

“I love, love that,” she continued. “If you’re from Texas, it’s kind of... it’s just a thing.”

The two singers seem to be pretty friendly in real life too, despite Selena unfollowing Dua in 2023 in what she claims was an accidental move.

Selena has since posted a picture of her wearing a dress from Dua Lipa’s collaboration with Versace.

“A little Versace/Dua moment,” she titled the Instagram snap.