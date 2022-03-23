A brand new agent is joining the cast of Selling Sunset for the forthcoming fifth season.
Netflix confirmed the property reality show’s new series will begin streaming on Friday 22 April, and will see a new realtor joining The Oppenheim Group.
Chelsea Lazkani will appear alongside the likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald as the show continues to focus on the professional and personal lives of a group of realtors working at a luxury estate agents in West Hollywood.
In an interview with People, the British-Nigerian realtor said of joining the show: “I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity.
“But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”
“I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility,” she continues. “This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”
Chelsea – who previously worked for Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty – said she was “always very familiar with Oppenheim Group” prior to joining, but had not met any of her other co-stars beforehand.
She also described the new season as “really electric”, adding: “It’s nothing you’ve ever seen before on TV.”
Chelsea is the latest agent to join Selling Sunset, after the reality show welcomed Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan during the last season.
Last year also saw Netflix launch Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa, which which follows the Allure Realty firm in Florida.
Another spin-off, Selling the OC, is also soon to hit screens, following The Oppenheim Group branch in Newport Beach.
Selling Sunset seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now, with season 5 dropping on 22 April.