Senior Tory Demands Free Vote On A Second Brexit Referendum

A senior Tory has demanded a free vote on a second Brexit referendum so the “very, very many” ministers who back it can express their support in the Commons.

Sarah Wollaston urged Theresa May to give frontbenchers free rein when MPs vote on alternatives to her own Brexit ‘plan B’ on January 29, claiming many in the party are “absolutely determined” to stop a no-deal.

Appearing on HuffPost’s Commons People podcast, the Commons health committee chair said she wanted Tories to be free to back an amendment she is tabling to test support for a so-called ‘people’s vote’.

It comes after reports that cabinet ministers have been pushing for a free vote on a fresh referendum.

Ministers such as work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd have already said all ‘plan B’ options should be on the table after May’s deal was rejected by a record 230 votes on Tuesday.

Wollaston’s amendment could mean the first Commons vote on a second referendum since the idea starting gaining real momentum as the huge scale of opposition to May’s deal became clear before Christmas.

She told Commons People: “I really hope what the prime minister will do is to make it a free vote on the Conservative side.

“Because there are very, very many colleagues I speak to who would like to back this.