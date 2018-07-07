Serena Williams was inundated with comforting and uplifting messages from fellow parents after admitting she had missed her daughter’s first steps.

The 36-year-old professional tennis player, who is currently competing at Wimbledon, was training when her nine-month-old daughter Olympia managed to walk unaided for the first time.

“She took her first steps, I was training and I missed it,” Williams tweeted on Saturday 7 July. “I cried.”