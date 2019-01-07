Why Serena Williams' Message About Working Mums Is All You Need To Start The Year

Working parents might want to channel Serena Williams for the year ahead, after the professional tennis player sent out an inspiring message on Instagram.
The mum to one-year-old Olympia shared a photo of herself limbering up with her daughter in her arms. “As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do, it’s what we must do as working mums and working dads,” Williams wrote on Instagram.
“I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love. So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby, that’s what this mama will do.”
The tennis star, 37, continued: “My fellow mums and dads working – or stay home it’s equally as intense – but you inspire me. Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This year is to you!”
She finished the post by asking parents to share some of the things they’ve had to do as a parent while working, encouraging people to use the hashtag #thismama and #thisdaddy.
One mother wrote: “I had to bring my son to work and he slept on the couch in the break room so I could look after him when he was sick – I had the greatest boss.”
[Read More: The top 5 things I’ve learned as a working mum]
Another commented: “Love seeing this! I got my PhD with a baby; I taught class with her on my chest because I was traveling for job interviews the rest of the week and it was the only time I would otherwise see her.”
And another mum said she works from home and cooks for her baby while on calls, gives him baths during her lunch breaks, and holds him on her lap when he cries.
“Thank you for encouraging us to share these stories,” one person wrote. “It’s hearing from other working parents that really does keep us going.”