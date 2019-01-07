Why Serena Williams' Message About Working Mums Is All You Need To Start The Year

Working parents might want to channel Serena Williams for the year ahead, after the professional tennis player sent out an inspiring message on Instagram.

The mum to one-year-old Olympia shared a photo of herself limbering up with her daughter in her arms. “As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do, it’s what we must do as working mums and working dads,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

“I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love. So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby, that’s what this mama will do.”