Sergei Skripal's House To Be Dismantled As Part of 'Deep Clean' Operation

The house belonging to the poisoned former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, is to be dismantled as part of an ongoing “deep clean” operation.

The roof of the building will be completely removed by military teams in the wake of the Novichok attack last March, as decontamination work continues.

Wiltshire Council has written to neighbours of Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, warning them about the disruption that the deep clean and construction work – expected to take up to four months – will cause.

Detectives believe the pair first came into contact with the poison when it was sprayed on the door handle of their property in Christie Miller Road, Salisbury.

The clean-up has been taking place ever since they collapsed on March 5, but work paused over Christmas.

The next, more extensive phase of the operation was due to begin on January 7, according to a letter seen by the Press Association.