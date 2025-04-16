Seth Rogen's 'Amazing' Trump Joke Gets Cut By Zuckerberg-Backed Awards Show

Seth Rogen at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday via Associated Press

Seth Rogen may have ruffled some expensive feathers at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony earlier this month, after his joke about billionaires in the crowd backing Donald Trump was cut out from the awards show’s YouTube stream.

The comic and actor reportedly made the joke while presenting a prize for physics alongside Edward Norton, who showed love to tech giants in the crowd — which included Google co-founder Sergey Brin, VK co-founder Yuri Milner and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — for underwriting the awards.

“And it’s amazing that others [who have been] in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science,” Seth joked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The zinger — one that THR described as “clearly” making Edward Norton “uncomfortable” — targeted previous attendee Elon Musk, who has rallied behind the administration’s cuts that have fuelled deep concerns among scientists.

“It’s amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320 million and RFK Jr., very fast,” Seth continued.

The swipe made a mockery of the ceremony’s co-founders Zuckerberg and Brin, both of whom attended Trump’s inauguration. Yuri Milner and his wife Julia Milner were also in attendance and are linked to the Trumps, as well.

Others at the ceremony included Trump megadonor Chamath Palihapitiya, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The joke – which reportedly “landed with a thud” – didn’t make the ceremony’s stream that aired a week later as it appeared to be missing in the moments before Edward Norton remarked on the “light applause” from the crowd.

A spokesperson for the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, when asked about Seth Rogen’s comments being cut, told THR: “This year’s ceremony lasted longer than the prior few years, and several edits were made in order to meet the originally planned run time.”