Seth Rogen Has A Wildly Trippy Take On Trump's Return To Power

Seth Rogen has suggested that US leader Donald Trump’s second term is the product of a constant political cycle that features sex, acid and “cleaning up the streets”.

While others in Hollywood may be panicking about the new administration, the Studio star is taking a longer view.

“I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, ‘Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse?’” Seth said in an Esquire interview published on Tuesday.

“Since the end of the Civil War, America’s remained a very divided country in a lot of ways.”

The Fabelmans actor offered a colourful take on how the likes of Trump can return to office.

“People get sick of seeing fucking hippies doing acid and fucking on their lawns, and they’re like, ‘Let’s fucking clean up these streets a little bit,’” he said. “And then people get sick of seeing fucking dorks cleaning up the streets and they go back the other way.

“That’s not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people’s lives, but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth.”

At least Seth can claim some insight into what makes Trump tick.

Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Trump that led to his hush-money conviction, explained the president’s obsession with his hair to the Superbad star, he said in a documentary.

“He said to her that he had had a dream like, Samson and Delilah, and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature,” Seth recalled.