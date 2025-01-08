Adam Scott as Mark S in the new season of Severance Apple

The painful wait for the second season of Severance is almost over. The question is… has it all been worth it?

Well, if early reviews of the first six episodes are to be believed, that’d be a resounding yes. With just over a week to go until Severance’s return, the show has been hailed as “phenomenal”, “compelling” and “one of the most original shows” on TV right now.

The reviews are also saying that Severance is even more ambitious and massive in its scale in its second outing – and even those who don’t get answers to their specific questions about season one will still find themselves gripped in the new batch of episodes.

Intrigued? Well, here’s a taste of what critics are saying so far…

“Believe us when we say the wait has been worth it. This 10-episode run confirms Severance as one of the smartest and most original shows on television right now.”

“For anyone worried that Severance could have a sophomore slump – especially since the wait between seasons was three years long – put aside your woes. Season two is just as phenomenal as season one. Even though 2025 is young, there’s no doubt that Severance will end up on most ‘best shows of the year’ lists and be a serious awards contender again.”

Helly R and Mark S are reunited in new episodes of Severance Apple

“Some series shake things up radically between seasons, but this is a seamless continuation that works the same magic with even more mind-bending turns.”

“Erickson and Stiller will satisfy some of your queries, but sustain the mystery by skilfully asking new ones: What are they doing with the ‘macrodata’? What is motivating Helly’s outie? What, exactly, is up with that goat farm? And what does it mean for the duality of a soul when a single mind is split?”

“Viewers who want answers — who long for definitive, clear-cut explanations, for explicit expositional lore drops and puzzle-box plotting — will be pleased, and disappointed, and then intrigued, and very likely flummoxed, on and off throughout the season’s run. But viewers who show up mostly for the impressionistic Severance, who appreciate it from scene to scene rather than for the big What Does It All Mean conspiracies, will find the show back in full force.”

“Is Severance two, bedevilled by writers’ strikes and professed perfectionism from kingpin producer Ben Stiller, worth the inordinately long wait? Well, as befits a show of split personalities, the answer is… yes and no.”

“That a business like Lumon goes out of its way to discourage solidarity or individuality or emotion will be no surprise to anyone who’s ever had a job. Severance goes further, pointing out how the most devastating effect of corporate capitalism is the way it alienates us from what might be the very best parts of ourselves. It makes for a season that’s frequently darker, less frequently amusing and not necessarily more satisfying — but one that hits, if anything, even more chillingly close to home.”

“Those concerned about the long wait, Severance hasn’t lost a single step since its debut in early 2022. Acerbic, witty, and compelling to the extreme, it immediately announces itself as the series to beat in 2025. Presuming the writers stick the landing, any fears of overpraising this phenomenon will feel downright silly.”